‘This isn’t going to be the Stetson Bennett show,’ 4 takes from the Georgia quarterback
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett summed up his Georgia G-Day Scrimmage by saying “there was a lot of good, and there was a lot of bad.”
It was a fair and forthright assessment.
Bennett was 15-of-35 passing for 273 yards with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 4 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. It’s fair to say it was not his best day.
Bennett led the Black Team (first-team offense) to a 26-23 win over the Red Team (first-team defense) with an 8-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal.
Bennett, who was the quarterback for the 2021 CFP Champion Bulldogs, shrugged off the notion of any added pressure on him.
