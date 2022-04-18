ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

‘This isn’t going to be the Stetson Bennett show,’ 4 takes from the Georgia quarterback

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwMzk_0fCVEBsQ00
Stetson Bennett During the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett summed up his Georgia G-Day Scrimmage by saying “there was a lot of good, and there was a lot of bad.”

It was a fair and forthright assessment.

Bennett was 15-of-35 passing for 273 yards with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 4 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. It’s fair to say it was not his best day.

Bennett led the Black Team (first-team offense) to a 26-23 win over the Red Team (first-team defense) with an 8-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

Bennett, who was the quarterback for the 2021 CFP Champion Bulldogs, shrugged off the notion of any added pressure on him.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Who Picked Out His Spring Game Suit

Nick Saban’s spring game suits have become the stuff of legend in Tuscaloosa. The seven-time national champion never sports a suit on Alabama‘s sideline during the regular season like the late, great Bear Bryant. However, when it comes to Bama’s “A-day” spring game Saban is always dressed to the nines in that southern heat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Gabriel Harris details his commitment to Georgia

Gabriel Harris was at one time committed to Florida State. The four-star defensive lineman out of Valdosta (Ga.) re-opened his recruitment last June and he has had his eye on the Bulldogs since. Kirby Smart and Georgia was the first school to offer the No. 145 prospect in the On3...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Black Team#The Red Team
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Big-Time Commitment On Sunday

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout declared his decision in a Twitter post thanking his family, friends, and coaching staff at Wireglass Ranch High School. “I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives perfect answer when asked if the National Championship has boosted recruiting

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would still be reeling in big fish whether he won the national championship last season or not, but he knows it certainly helps. In the age of NIL, winning correlates directly with marketability for college athletes and almost every top prospect wants a piece of it — and it’s Smart’s job to figure out which prospects are best for his program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 10 Best Teams

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its initial rankings for the 2022 college football regular season. The 2022 college football regular season is set to begin in a little more than four months. Spring football is wrapping up across the country and the regular season will be here before you know it.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy