ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NE
State
Iowa State
County
Dakota County, NE
City
Union, NE
County
Dixon County, NE
State
South Dakota State
City
Dixon, NE
State
Nebraska State
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Woodbury#Clay And Union
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Another Strong Spring Storm With Severe Weather and Snow Targets the Plains

Another classic stormy spring setup is in the cards late this week. Severe thunderstorms are probable in the Plains Friday, and could last into the weekend. Another snowstorm may hammer parts of the northern High Plains with heavy snow and strong winds. There's growing confidence in yet another strong spring...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy