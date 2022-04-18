Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 spring game
Winner: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Quite a few Georgia defensive linemen stood out on Saturday. That Jalen Carter or Zion Logue made plays shouldn’t be a surprise given how they’ve played this spring. They’re going to be big-time players for Georgia at the position this fall.
But you might want to add Ingram-Dawkins’ name to that list if Saturday was any indication. The redshirt freshman consistently disrupted the Georgia offense on Saturday, notching 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.
Ingram-Dawkins didn’t generate much discussion as a freshman last season, which is understandable when you remember Georgia had Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker. Ingram-Dawkins was able to move around on the defensive line, playing both out on the edge and working as a pass rusher on the interior as Walker used to do.
