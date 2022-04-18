ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

A deeper look at Kirby Smart’s transfer portal comments after Amarius Mims returns to Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpzDg_0fCVDGFq00
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the Bulldogs' game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made his thoughts on the transfer portal incredibly clear when asked about it on Saturday.

Given the recent reversal from offensive lineman Amarius Mims, we now see why the Georgia head coach was so matter of fact about the subject. Just over a week after putting his name in the transfer portal, Mims removed his name on Monday morning with the intent of staying at Georgia. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

“The guys that want to be here, we’re going to coach them,” Smart said. “The guys that don’t, then we’re not going to chase after them. We can’t. That’s their determination. We’re trying to create a culture of I want to be here and grow and get better. Like you come to Georgia, you get developed. If I’m not the guy, at least I’m developing to be the guy, and we’ve got a lot, a lot of examples of guys that stuck around and became really good players, and Channing Tindall is a great example of that. That’s really my focus. It’s really not on who’s in it, who’s not in it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star DL Gabriel Harris details his commitment to Georgia

Gabriel Harris was at one time committed to Florida State. The four-star defensive lineman out of Valdosta (Ga.) re-opened his recruitment last June and he has had his eye on the Bulldogs since. Kirby Smart and Georgia was the first school to offer the No. 145 prospect in the On3...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portal, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives perfect answer when asked if the National Championship has boosted recruiting

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would still be reeling in big fish whether he won the national championship last season or not, but he knows it certainly helps. In the age of NIL, winning correlates directly with marketability for college athletes and almost every top prospect wants a piece of it — and it’s Smart’s job to figure out which prospects are best for his program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Georgia football unveils the most gorgeous title rings

Georgia football fans got to see what the Atlanta Braves championship rings looked like last week, but now the focus is on the Dawgs’ bling. The Dawgs unveiled their rings during the G-Day game to its seniors, and they are the best-looking championship hardware we’ve seen. Those beautiful rings stole the show as everyone wanted a glimpse at them.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Who Picked Out His Spring Game Suit

Nick Saban’s spring game suits have become the stuff of legend in Tuscaloosa. The seven-time national champion never sports a suit on Alabama‘s sideline during the regular season like the late, great Bear Bryant. However, when it comes to Bama’s “A-day” spring game Saban is always dressed to the nines in that southern heat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
The Spun

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HipHopDX.com

Future Gives Back To His Old Georgia High School

Decatur, GA – Future gave back to his old high school in a big way over the Easter holiday weekend. The Freebandz head visited his alma mater Columbia High School as part of his Freewishes Foundation and gifted the school’s sports teams a fully upgraded weight room. King...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy