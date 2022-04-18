ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of the Library Book Sale returns on April 28

 1 day ago

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is back. The book sale will begin on Friday, April 28, and run through Sunday, May 1 at the Benjamin Hooks Library (3030 Poplar Ave.)

“This is our first Friends book sale in two years, and it is not to be missed! Our community has been incredibly generous and book lovers will be overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of the treasures we are offering,” said Jared Myers, Friends of the Library President.

Money raised from the book sale goes directly to fund library programs for all 18 locations. These funds ensure that quality programs and services are offered for free to anyone who enters the doors of Memphis Public Libraries citywide. Friends accepts credit cards, as well as cash and checks.

“If you love books and you like to go to bookstores and pick things up, you will be in heaven,” said Geoff Hopkins, Book Sale Co-Chair. “We have thousands and thousands of very inexpensive books in great condition.”

For more information about the Friends of the Library Spring 2022 Book Sale or how to become a Friend, call (901) 415-2840 or visit https://www.memphislibrary.org/support/friends/book-sales/

The first European explorer to visit the area of present-day Memphis was Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto in 1541 with his expedition into the New World. The high Chickasaw Bluffs protecting the location from the waters of the Mississippi was then contested by the Spanish, French, and the English as Memphis took shape. Modern Memphis was founded in 1819 by three prominent Americans: John Overton, James Winchester, and future president Andrew Jackson.

