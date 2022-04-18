One dead, three wounded in SE Portland shooting

The names of the victims in the Sunday evening shooting were not immediately released.

A man was killed and three juvenile males were wounded in a Sunday evening, April 17, shooting in Southeast Portland.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue at 8:423 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a male who was deceased and three juvenile males who had also been shot.

The three surviving victims were transported to area hospitals. One has life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or Det. Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.