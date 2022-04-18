ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Leaders hopeful AME Church’s pension scandal will be resolved, as some worry it’s a sign of coming trend

By William Lee, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Vf4t_0fCVCg7F00
Pastor Troy Venning greets parishioners after an Easter service on April 17, 2022, at Quinn AME Chapel in the South Loop. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The effects of a deepening pension scandal that has rocked the nation’s oldest Black church group are still being assessed by local church officials, though they’re hopeful that a federal investigation could help recoup about $90 million missing from its pension fund.

Experts are concerned the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s pension problems could become the norm for many nonfederally protected pensions as the aging population retires in larger numbers.

In early March, the AME Church suspended its pension payments to retirees after new leadership found significant financial irregularities.

News of the pension crisis has spread to AME churches across the country, including in Chicago, where church leaders say they’re waiting to receive more information about the pending investigation.

John F. White, presiding bishop of the AME’s Fourth Episcopal District, headquartered in Bronzeville, said he has not heard from any area retirees hurt by halted pension payments, but expressed confidence church leadership that took over last year will fix the problem.

“I think we’re on the right track of trying to resolve it,” the bishop told the Tribune in a phone interview. “We’ve got people working on it and hopefully, prayerfully, within the next month or two, we should have a report back.”

“We’ve got some other issues that need to be resolved when we get through with this process to make sure this would never happen again,” White said. “It is a challenge for us right now. To be honest with you, the economic structure around the world, around the United States is challenging. The church is no different — we’re not exempt from the process.”

A class-action lawsuit was filed later in March by a retired Maryland pastor who claimed that risky investments made by a former pension head resulted in a nearly $90 million loss in pension fund savings.

According to the AARP Foundation, which recently joined the suit on behalf of about 5,000 church employees and retirees, participants in the AME Church retirement plan had been told for years that contributions from individual local churches were invested in a conservative life insurance company and that the plans were covered by federal pension protections.

In reality, the plans weren’t covered by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the money had been invested in losing ventures that included land purchased in Florida, AARP Foundation officials said. Even worse, the church hadn’t enrolled some clergy members in the plan as they should have and didn’t make promised contributions.

Among the defendants named in the new suit were the pension head, the former chairman of the retirement service’s board of trustees and the church’s council of bishops and general board. The Maryland suit is the third such class-action suit. Suits against AME officials in Tennessee and Virginia have also been filed.

The suit is asking the federal court to force the church to restore the pension benefits to its 2021 level when it was valued at about $126 million, make contributions to all eligible clergy and other employees and to pay retired participants all of the pension benefits owed to them.

Founded by a Black Methodist minister in Philadelphia in 1794, the AME Church has grown to one of the largest Methodist denominations in the world, with 2.5 million members in the U.S., Africa and the Caribbean. There are at least 20 AME churches in the Chicago area, most on the South and West sides.

In a statement released late last month, officials with the church’s Department of Retirement Services admitted that new leadership of the pension plan “uncovered possible financial irregularities in certain retirement fund investments,” and that “retirement plan participants may have been the victim of a financial crime.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately engaged outside legal counsel and forensics experts to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation,” the statement read. “We continue to actively work with federal authorities who are investigating this matter and recover any misappropriated funds.”

Officials from the AME Church’s retirement services office in Memphis, Tennessee, didn’t respond to questions sent by the Tribune.

The Rev. Troy Venning, senior pastor of Quinn Chapel AME Church, the city’s first Black church, echoed White’s comments hoping for a quick resolution, adding that he had faith in the leadership of the new retirement plan director, theRev. James F. Miller, a longtime Chicago-area AME pastor, who most recently served DuPage AME Church in Lisle.

“I think the church is growing increasingly confident (with the investigation) because we have a recently new director for the Department of Retirement Services,” Venning said.

“I know there’s still some uncertainty to it — I’m not privy to every single detail and the investigation is still underway — but I know the church bishops, including our folks who are in position to effect change in a real way, are doing everything in their power to make the church whole,” he added.

Norman P. Stein, a professor at Drexel University’s Kline School of Law and an expert on pensions, explained that church pensions as well as those for church-affiliated entities such as hospitals, were exempt from federal law that sets standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans in private industry.

As a result, oversight is left to officials the church chooses. Church pension participants also avoid scrutiny largely to a “feeling that churches are not going to let their (pension plans) fail, that they have a sort of moral center that a common law corporation isn’t necessarily going to have,” Stein said.

Stein expects a climb in troubled pension plans as older Americans who have paid into these pensions retire. The AARP Foundation has also filed a similar lawsuit against New York’s Catholic Diocese.

“I think this has been a real disaster and I think we’re just starting to see a lot these plans start failing. ... A plan can survive on cash flow for a very long time, even when it’s seriously underfunded,” Stein explained. “But as the population matures and reaches retirement age, the plan is ultimately going to be unsustainable unless the employer can send a lot more money.”

Speaking generally of the AME Church’s situation, Stein said there could be a silver lining if a successful lawsuit could help recoup misappropriated funds from any bad actors involved.

“One problem is it’s going to take time,” Stein cautioned. “Particularly, this lawsuit is going to have to take a lot of time to be successful. And the one thing about elderly people that live on a pension is it’s not really a satisfactory answer to say, ‘We think there’s a pretty good chance that after two to three years of litigation, we’ll be able to get some of your money back.’ That, in itself, is a real problem for somebody living on a fixed income. Even if that materializes and, of course, nobody knows (if) these lawsuits are going to succeed or not.”

The pension problem has certainly crossed Bishop White’s mind, as he prepares for the end of his ministerial career that began in his native Florida and lasted more than 40 years.

“I don’t have but two more years, then I retire,” White said. “I’m going to be faced with the same process that some are facing now two years from now. The law says at a certain age I have to retire. I’m not fighting it — I’m ready to retire.”

wlee@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @Midnoircowboy

Comments / 5

shelia stamps
1d ago

I wonder how many will be going down for this Fraud. lying to the ppl about being federally insured. smh

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Pastors sue AME Church over missing retirement funds

Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors and church officials throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The pastors, all of whom have worked about a quarter...
RELIGION
ABC4

Heaven rescued land: Fewer Americans attend church than ever before

(ABC4) – Americans are going to church less and less, with church membership dropping below 50% for the first time in eight decades, according to polls from Gallup. Only 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020, a figure that is quite dramatic considering that number was 70% in […]
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Lisle, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Ame#Retirement Income#Ame Church#Quinn Ame Chapel#The Ame Church
Fox News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
RELIGION
The Independent

At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.Church presidents serve until they die.Nelson's surpasses the previous oldest church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008 at the age of 97...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Pope Attends But Does Not Preside At Easter Vigil Service

Pope Francis attended but did not preside at an Easter vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably because of recurring leg pain that has forced him to curtail some activities. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...
RELIGION
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Are you planning a trip to Chicago? Chicago is a famous city proud to host diverse culinary scenes. If you are a lover of American dishes, Chicago is the perfect place to enjoy delicious dishes made from scratch. Let's look at the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
Deseret News

The marriage advice a Latter-day Saint apostle shared with CBS News in the Washington D.C. Temple

For the first time in 48 years, the doors of the Washington D.C. Temple will open to the general public for six weeks beginning on April 28. Elder David A. Bednar gave CBS News Sunday Morning’s Ed O’Keefe and the network’s cameras an exclusive preview of the renovated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The news magazine aired a five-minute segment on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
AM 1390 KRFO

Historic Midwest Mansion and Museum is Breathtaking [PHOTOS]

There simply aren't enough superlatives to describe this place. Back in the early 1880s, a remarkable home was built in Chicago. Today it sits amongst the skyscrapers of the Windy City and after being saved on two different occasions, provides the perfect backdrop for a popular museum. When you see the photos, you'll go from adoring to amazed to mind-blown.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy