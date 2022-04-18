ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

Margaritaville expected to open in the Poconos in 2024

By Emily Silvi
 1 day ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resort is coming to the Poconos and is set to debut in 2024.

Shenandoah Borough council addresses ‘personnel issue’

According to a press release from Margaritaville, there are plans to begin construction on the old Pocono Manor property, which was built in 1902, for the first Margaritaville Resort Village.

The 117-year-old Pocono Manor was a staple in the area until it burned down in 2019 . Crews worked for two days to put out the smoldering flames and the state police fire marshal was never able to determine a cause .

The new property will pay tribute to the original Pocono Manor providing wilderness gardens, restaurants, swimming pools and live entertainment. The LandShark Bar & Grill is said to offer beautiful views of two states and embody the charm of the Poconos.

Courtesy: Margaritaville Hotel & Resorts

There will also be luxury camping options, including RV and super-premium RV sites and cabins. The camping section will also offer multiple restaurants and activities.

“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation, and a backdrop of lakes and mountains. In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village,” said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville.

Construction is set to begin in 2023 and the resort hopes to open by mid-2024. For more information on Margaritaville Resort Village Pocono Mountains you can visit their website .

A press conference on this announcement is expected to be held at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed in a video player at the top of this article. Check back for updates.

