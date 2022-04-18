ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Laxmikant–Pyarelal Orchestra is bringing Bollywood's biggest hits to Tampa next month

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe duo made up of veteran music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma (aka Pyarelal) and the late Laxmikant Shantaram Patil Kudalkar is a giant in Bollywood circles,...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
thedailytexan.com

GRAE showcases polished sound, potential with nostalgia-themed debut album ‘Whiplash’

“Boxes,” the first track of GRAE’s debut album Whiplash, greets listeners with a four-second cacophony of mangled guitars in their left ear before diving into a bassline, which permeates the record. On the April 15 release, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter reflects on her past, pieces her shards together and moves forward in the jarring LP. The 11 tracks serve to express a colorful, turbulent coming-of-age journey.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padmini Kolhapure
Person
Rati Agnihotri
Person
Zeenat Aman
Kingsport Times-News

Daughtry performing at ETSU Martin Center

Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent rock ‘n’ roll bands of the 21st century, has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe. In 2020, Daughtry released its newest single, “World on Fire,” from the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
NME

SHINee’s Onew to release solo music next month, SM confirms

SHINee vocalist Onew is set to make his solo comeback next month. Earlier today (March 22), several South Korean news outlets reported that the K-pop idol is currently preparing to release new solo music sometime next month. This was later confirmed by SM Entertainment in a statement to MyDaily. “Onew...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bollywood#Laxmikant#Yuengling Center#Suhaag
101.5 WPDH

WPDH Interview With Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad)

WPDH had the chance to speak with Mark Farner (former singer/guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad) ahead of his show in Sugar Loaf, NY April 23. Mark Farner talks about his current band, Grand Funk Railroad selling out Shea Stadium faster than the Beatles, new music coming with Mark Slaughter, and more. Check out the full interview with WPDH's Tigman in the audio file below.
MUSIC
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Danny Elfman

Allan Sherman – ‘Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah’. “It was when they did novelty singles in the ’60s. It’s the earliest thing I remember as a kid, my parents listened to that kind of thing. It might seem so random but I thought it was really funny. I don’t know what became of Allan Sherman but I could still sing the song so it obviously stuck with me – and not a lot of songs stick with me. It’s ridiculous!”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Mateus Asato reimagine ABBA’s Dancing Queen as an angelic fingerstyle workout

By now, we’re accustomed to Mateus Asato completely reimagining well-known tracks by treating them to his own trademark style of neo-soul excellence. In the past few months alone, Asato has effortlessly conquered The Beatles’ In My Life, Tears For Fears’ Everybody Wants To Rule and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, demonstrating that – even with a self-imposed social media exile – his chops remain up there with the very best.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy