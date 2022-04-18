ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to Decide Whether to Spend Or Save Your Tax Refund

By Jessica Dickler, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most Americans, a tax refund is a rare opportunity to improve a safety net. If your savings is on track, experts say it's perfectly OK to put a portion of the money toward something that makes you happy. Ahead of tax day, the IRS has issued more than...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Tax Refund Check Coming in the Mail? Here's How to Track It Directly to Your Mailbox

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. 45 million refunds have been direct deposited into bank accounts so far this tax season -- that includes money from the earned income and child tax credits. However, if you didn't file electronically or set up direct deposit, your check will be coming by mail. That means it's time to start paying attention to what's coming to your mailbox so you know when it'll arrive.
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

How do I calculate tax on my retirement withdrawals?

Q. I have two retirement accounts: one was pulled from my paycheck before taxes, so I know that I’ll pay taxes on when I use it. The other I’ve been contributing into for 20 years with money that has already been taxed. When it comes time for the minimum distribution, how are they taxed?
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Tax Refund#Tax Credit#Retirement Income#Tax Bracket#Americans#Lendingtree
CNET

IRS Child Tax Credit Money: Don't Miss an Extra $1,800 per Kid

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Many families who have filed their tax returns are starting to receive the remainder of their enhanced child tax credit money. Eligible parents will receive the additional half of their child tax credit money after they file their taxes and receive their tax refunds.
INCOME TAX
Fox47News

Here's why your tax refund may be delayed this year

Tax season is nearly over, and for those most excited about their refunds, just know it may be coming later than normal this year. The IRS is experiencing a major backlog due to the pandemic and warns budget constraints and staffing shortages are reasons behind it. Experts say the best...
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy