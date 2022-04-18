ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What US stores are open on Easter Monday? Opening hours for Target, Walmart, Starbucks and more

By Amber Raiken
Although Easter Monday is not a federal holiday, many people are left wondering every year about store opening hours.

This year, Easter fell on 17 April, with many stores keeping their doors open on the holiday for their customers.

However, some popular retailers were closed all day, in observance of Easter, but what about the day after?

Here’s everything you need to know about when stores open on Easter Monday:

Open stores

  • Walmart - Hours vary across the country, but most stores are open from 6am to 11pm
  • Whole Foods Market - Will have regular hours, with most stores open at 7am until 10pm
  • Trader Joe’s - Will have reduced hours, as most stores will open at 8am and close at 5pm. Exact hours of operation are based on the location
  • Wegmans - Opening hours vary, but many stores are open from 7am to 11pm
  • BJ’s - Will have reduce hours at many locations, as they will open at 9am and close at 6pm
  • Stop & Shop - Most stores will have reduced opening hours, from 6am to 5pm
  • Walgreens - Usually open for 24 hours, but depends on the location
  • CVS Pharmacy - Stores are typically open from 7am to 12am
  • Rite Aid - Hours will vary for every store, but most are open from 7am to 12 am
  • Starbucks - Usually open from 6am to 9pm, but hours vary at every location.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts - A majority of stores will be operating during its usual business hours, from 6am to 8pm

Closed stores

  • Target
  • Costco
  • Aldi
  • HomeGoods
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • TJ Maxx

