NEW BRITAIN – Easter season was afoot Saturday as children hopped into action to gather eggs at a sold out Trinity-on-Main Egg Hunt. “We have between 80 and 100 people in here,” said Joe Marturano, theater manager. “We’re at capacity so we stopped the ticket sales. There’s 400 to 500 eggs in there. There are a few golden eggs with special prizes, some movie tickets and other things.”

3 DAYS AGO