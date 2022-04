Amazon on Thursday revealed a new way that Prime members in US will be able to take advantage of fast shipping and free returns, even beyond the retail giant's own site. Amazon's new service lets merchants add a "Buy with Prime" button to their own online stores. For shoppers with a Prime subscription, Amazon says choosing this option will let them use shipping and payment information already stored in their Amazon account. They'll also get free Prime delivery and free returns on eligible products, the same options that customers get when buying items on Amazon's site.

