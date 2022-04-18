ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 7 dead after Russian missile strike Lviv

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMXfk_0fCVBX5N00

Meanwhile, 13 people died in other cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv, after they were hit by shelling over the weekend.

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lviv says Russian missiles hit the western city, killing at least seven people.

Eleven people were hurt, including a child.

The attack came as Moscow’s troops step up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.

Three of Monday's strikes hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop.

The regional governor said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes.

The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine.

Lviv has seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war.

Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over the city after explosions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Missiles#Explosions#Lviv#Moscow#Russian#Ukrainian
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
POLITICS
SFGate

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country's fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. A senior NATO military official said the alliance's estimate...
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy