Napoleon, OH

Locals in pro baseball: Napoleon's Warren treasures Jackie Robinson Day

By By Ron Seibel / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OYAK_0fCVBWCe00

Art Warren ultimately did not have an appearance in Cincinnati’s game Friday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, but the chance to go up against Jackie Robinson’s team on the day Major League Baseball honored the man who broke the league’s color barrier had the Napoleon High School graduate eager with anticipation.

“I’m keeping my mind open, I have no idea what it is going to look like, but I’ll tell you what I do know is I’m really excited about it,” Warren told reporters earlier in the week in the lead-up to the game. “It means a lot for me as an African-American player. It’ll be my first Jackie Robinson Day in the big leagues. What better way for that to be in L.A. against the Dodgers. I feel like it’s pretty special for me, and I’m really going to enjoy that.”

According to a Cincinnati Enquirer report, Warren said he was planning to frame the No. 42 jersey he wore Friday, his first opportunity to wear the number in the majors.

While he didn’t appear in Friday’s game, Warren did pitch in another big game for the Reds, the team’s home opener Tuesday against Cleveland. He gave up a walk while striking out two in an inning of work in a 10-5 loss to the Guardians.

Warren ran into a bit of trouble Sunday, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in a 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.

On the season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 2.25 WHIP to go along with his first major-league save.

In the majors (statistics through Sunday’s games)

■ Chris Bassitt (Genoa, Mets): Improved to 2-0 with his second six-inning performance of the season in the Mets’ 10-3 victory Friday over Arizona. He allowed a run on two hits, including a solo homer yielded to Daulton Varsho in the sixth, with two walks and six strikeouts in his first home game at Citi Field. He has a 0.75 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP on the season. He ranks fifth in WHIP, eighth in ERA, and 10th in strikeouts in the majors.

■ Matt Wisler (Bryan, Rays): Pitched 2⅓ innings in three relief outings. Gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two in a 9-8 victory over Oakland on Tuesday. He had clean outings Wednesday against Oakland (4-2 loss) and Friday against the Chicago White Sox (3-2 loss), recording a strikeout against the White Sox. Has a 1.93 season ERA and 0.86 WHIP.

Farm notes (statistics through Sunday’s games)

■ Ross Adolph (Van Buren, University of Toledo, Astros, Double-A Corpus Christi): Had strong production nights Tuesday and Friday against Midland. He went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in an 11-4 victory Tuesday, and he hit his first home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of a 15-11 victory. He’s batting .353 (6 of 17) with six runs scored, six RBIs, a .607 OBP, and a 1.195 OPS this season.

Connor Curlis (Findlay, Ohio State, Reds, Double-A Chattanooga): Went 1-0 in his first two starts of the season, picking up the victory Sunday against Birmingham in which he allowed two earned runs on five hits in 5⅓ innings, striking out four and walking none in the Lookouts’ 7-6 victory. In a no-decision Tuesday, he allowed an earned run on five hits, striking out six and walking three, in 4⅓ innings of work in a 16-4 Lookouts victory. He has a 2.79 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

■ Joey Wiemer (Bedford, Brewers, Double-A Biloxi): Had big games Tuesday and Thursday against Mississippi. He went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in Tuesday’s 6-4 victory, driving home runs in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings. On Thursday, he connected on his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the first, as Biloxi won 8-1 as part of the Shuckers’ 8-1 start to the season. He’s batting .314 with 11 hits in 35 at-bats, with five runs scored, eight RBIs, a .385 on-base percentage, and an .871 OPS.

Zach Willeman (Napoleon, Royals, Double-A Northwest Arkansas): Had his first decision of the season Saturday, taking a 6-5 loss against Wichita after giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits in an inning of work while striking out two. He also had a two-inning appearance Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over Wichita, allowing an earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one. For the season, he has a 3.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in three appearances.

■ Jase Bowen (Central Catholic, Pirates, Low-A Bradenton): Went 3-of-19 for the week, delivering a pair of RBIs with a first-inning sacrifice fly and a third-inning base hit in a 17-7 victory Sunday over Lakeland. He’s batting .194 (6 of 31) with eight runs scored, nine RBIs, a .333 OBP, and .720 OPS this season.

■ Chris Meyers (University of Toledo, Tigers, Low-A Lakeland): Had big games Tuesday and Thursday against Bradenton. He went 2-for-4 with a second-inning solo home run, an eighth-inning triple, two runs scored, and an RBI in a 4-3 loss Tuesday. In Thursday’s game, he went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs in a 9-5 victory. He’s batting .387 (12 of 31) with eight runs scored, three home runs, nine RBIs, a .424 OBP, and 1.230 OPS this season.

■ Deylen Miley (Bryan, Astros, Low-A Fayetteville): Took the loss Friday against Salem in an 11-3 contest, his first start of the season. He lasted 2⅓ innings, allowing five runs, all earned, on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. He’s 0-1 on the season with a 7.94 ERA, nine strikeouts, and a 2.12 WHIP.

■ Cody Orr (Rossford, Astros, Low-A Fayetteville): Went 3-of-15 for the week, picking up a double Tuesday against Salem. He’s batting .250 (6 of 24) on the season with three runs, an RBI, a .333 OBP, and .625 OPS.

#Brewers#Reds#Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Napoleon High School#African American#Cincinnati Enquirer#Guardians#Era
The Blade

Four-run second inning propels Mud Hens past St. Paul

The Toledo Mud Hens scored runs in six separate innings and slugged 13 hits in an 11-0 victory against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday evening at Fifth Third Field. Toledo (4-8) did the most damage in the second, scoring four runs on five hits. Jacob Robson delivered two of the inning’s four runs on a triple. Robson’s extra-base hit was the fourth straight hit for Toledo in the second.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

