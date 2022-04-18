Green Bay teen arrested for sexual assault at UW-Madison campus

The girlfriend of Johnny May Cash says she was acting in self-defense when she fatally shot the Chicago-based rapper. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 28-year-old Brianna Gibbs was charged with murder just hours after she opened fire on the 27-year-old drill artist, born Tyrone Pittman. While in custody, the woman claimed she shot Cash—the brother of rapper/producer Young Chop—because she feared for her safety. She told police that her boyfriend had pulled out a chunk of her hair during a dispute Sunday at his home in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. At one point during the altercation, Cash’s gun allegedly fell to the ground and was picked up by Gibbs. The woman said she then fled to the porch with the firearm in hand, and told her boyfriend to bring out her phone from inside. She told police she decided to shoot Cash if he “came out aggressively at her.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO