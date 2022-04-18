ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Bremerton collision between vehicle and pedestrian under investigation

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBREMERTON, Wash. — A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday morning...

komonews.com

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying three men in truck burglary investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are turning to the community for help identifying three men who have been deemed individuals of interest in their investigation into a recent burglary in the Tri-Cities. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday afternoon, detectives are looking into a burglary that took place somewhere on the 5300-block of W...
KENNEWICK, WA
Bremerton, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bremerton, WA
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in collision on westbound I-90 near Issaquah

A woman was killed after a collision with a Washington State Department of Transportation work trailer on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 8:45 a.m. on April 15, a woman driver drifted onto the shoulder on westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah and struck a WSDOT work trailer.
ISSAQUAH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning crash in Lewiston kills 2 juveniles, injures 6 more

LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities. According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.
LEWISTON, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

