Pipe bomb injures Grundy County man; Officers find 3 others at his residence, says sheriff
By WTVC
1 day ago
PALMER, Tenn. — A victim of an apparent pipe bomb explosion in Grundy County faces charges after he gets out of the hospital, according to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum. On Saturday night, deputies were alerted...
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Brown County detectives are investigating a local company accused of selling generators to people but then not delivering the product. Det. David Wallace says the sheriff’s office is investigating Power Systems Electric on accusations it has scammed nine would-be customers out of around $60,000. Wallace...
Rhea County, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday, April 18th):. An arrest report from the Rhea County Sheriff's Office says this accident happened at a home under construction on River Run Trail. One man told arriving officers that workers had cut out a section in a concrete garage floor and dug...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office released a message for the public to be on the lookout for a man it says was an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail “released in error.” The sheriff’s office said the mistake happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 21.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 21000 block of Old Ranch Road, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and FM 1960. Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 4...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed at a Riverdale home early at an Easter gathering. Police responded to the 200 block of Valley Hill Road around 12:22 a.m. According to WSB-TV, police found the victim, 19-year-old Reginald Manual, wounded in the...
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — The woman who claims a Hamilton County Deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake in 2019 as a way to get out of an arrest was found dead in a residence in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A TBI spokesman says...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes in California StateCalifornia State Police. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Tecate Port of Entry discovered more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes destined for the U.S.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) – Following up on a tip about a reckless driver on Rodburn Hollow Road, officers with the Morehead Police Department located pipe bombs inside a man’s vehicle. Police say the tip came in around 12:11 p.m. March 23. Officers found the suspected vehicle in Rodburn...
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, it’s no surprise that Krystle Journee loves to have fun. Her eldest child, 22-year-old Dominiece Honore, told Dateline that she considers her mother to be her best friend. “She’s very goofy, loving, caring,” Dominiece said. “She loves to have fun.”
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 86-year-old driver was badly injured and later died after a crash on Highway 58 Tuesday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the 4600 block of the road, near the McDonald's and the Walgreens. The CPD...
GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder.
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
A woman forced to abandon her vehicle after running out of gas on a Memphis bridge was arrested and charged for felony possession after law enforcement inspected her abandoned SUV. The Memphis Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, who is charged with felony possession of...
A woman was found dead in a sleeping position Tuesday morning outside a bank in Brownsville. The police department confirmed the woman, 59, was not a customer of the IBC Bank on Central Boulevard in west Brownsville, but appeared to have been someone seeking a place to sleep during the night.
