Ottawa County Expungement Clinic Scheduled

By Dan Evans
whtc.com
 1 day ago

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Apr. 18, 2022) – Criminal records can many times put obstacles for those residents and their families. The Ottawa County Public Defender Office says they want to ease that burden so residents can...

MLive

Clinic offered in Muskegon for those seeking expungement of criminal records

MUSKEGON, MI - Help is available today and next month in Muskegon Heights for those seeking to expunge their records of criminal convictions. In partnership with Michigan Works!, the Muskegon Heights Library is offering the clinic Monday, March 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4845 Airline Road, Suite 5. A clinic is also planned for Friday, April 8, at the same time and place.
MLive

Ottawa County leaders select interim county administrator for top job

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Ottawa County’s interim administrator has been selected to lead Michigan’s fastest-growing county. On Thursday, March 24, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved offering Deputy County Administrator John Shay the job of county administrator. Shay was offered the job following the board’s public interview with him Thursday evening.
MLive

Lockdown lifted at Ottawa County courthouse after phone threat

GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Authorities lifted a lockdown at the Ottawa County courthouse in Grand Haven about two hours after a phone threat was received. The courthouse, 414 Washington Ave., went into a “soft” lockdown about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 because of a “possible threat of violence” received during a phone call.
WTHI

Vaccine clinics are coming up in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The department is hosting two clinics this week. The first one is on Thursday. It is at the VFW Post 972. It will be during Bingo night. The clinic will run from 4 until 6 P.M. The second clinic will be on Saturday. It will...
NJ.com

Public hearing scheduled for Somerset County Preservation Plan

A public hearing for Somerset County’s Preservation Plan will be held virtually at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The 2022 Preservation Plan encompasses three plans: an update of the 2000 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan; an updated version of the 2008 Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan, and the county’s first Historic Preservation Plan. The plan provides land use, funding, and partnership strategies for preservation in Somerset County, and identifies connections between economic development, natural resource conservation and tourism.
