Kamaru Usman isn’t losing any sleep over the threat of Khamzat Chimaev. The UFC welterweight champion was one of many people who watched the chaos that unfolded at UFC 273 when Chimaev took a unanimous decision over one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns in one of the wildest fights of 2022. Chimaev entered the bout as arguably the most hyped prospect to hit the 170-pound division in a long time, and though he didn’t run through Burns in the same way he ran through his first four UFC opponents, he still came away with a quality win over a top contender.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO