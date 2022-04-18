ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy joins a tight end room...

FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Lists Four Wide Receivers Packers Are Targeting in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. The move followed the departures of Davante Adams via trade and Marquez Vadles-Scantling via free agency. Despite the Watkins signing, the Packers are still expected to add a wide receiver or two in the Draft. Yahoo Sports writer and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz listed four wide receivers he believes Green Bay will target.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Bears are bolstering their tight end unit this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL’s Chicago franchise has signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. O’Shaughnessy is a seven-year veteran. He began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after...
CHICAGO, IL
Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Restricted Free Agent Signs Tender

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his restricted free-agent offer. The Colts tendered Dulin at the right of first refusal rate, which is valued at $2.433 million in 2022. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts out of Malone — the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chicago Sports Nation

Mid Round Receivers Bears Could Target

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears don’t have a ton of draft capital this year, yet they have a lot of fixing to do with this roster. If Poles decides to focus primarily on o-line early in the draft, which could be possible given his background, the Bears are still left with some solid options at wide receiver in rounds 3 and on. One receiver that fits the Bears, and has already visited the team, is Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton. Thornton brings good size and great speed coming in at 6’3” 180lbs. and running a 4.28. His deep threat ability is huge and he’s good at creating separation on his routes. Not to mention he’s got an average projection of going in the 4th round so he’s a realistic option for the Bears. Another option I like for Chicago is Rutgers WR Bo Melton. Melton also has good speed with his 4.34 40 yard dash and is a solid route runner. Melton doesn’t quite bring the size Thornton does at 5’11” 190lbs. but he has strong football intelligence. Melton, like Thornton, is also mostly projected as a 4th round pick. Now another name that’s been connected to the Bears scouting is Jalen Nailor of Michigan State. Nailor falls in between the last two prospects in size standing at 6’0” 190lbs.. while his 40 time doesn’t jump off the page as much as other prospects (4.5), he has great acceleration and down field speed. Unfortunately Nailor has had his share of injury concerns, but he’s not projected until the 5th round where he could still be a solid value. The last receiver I’m mentioning here is also my favorite of these mid round guys. If the picture didn’t already give it away I’m talking about Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce. Pierce brings about a different skill set than those others guys. This guy is a strong possession receiver who I think could grow to fill Allen Robinson’s role very quickly. Pierce is the biggest of the prospects on this short list at 6’3” 210lbs. and it shows in his game with his strength and toughness. Pierce also brings solid speed with his 4.41 40 time, but where he shines is definitely in his aggressive play. Being the most rounded guy on this list does mean he comes at a higher cost though. Most mocks have Alec Pierce going in round 3 with some as early as late round 2. I think either way it falls Pierce is worth it and should definitely be on the Bears board along with all of these WR prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Stephon Gilmore signs with Colts: All-Pro cornerback agrees to terms on multi-year deal

Stephon Gilmore has made a decision on where his next NFL home will be. Remaining one of the top free agents still available ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the two-time All-Pro cornerback fielded calls from several teams -- including major interest from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams -- before visiting with the Indianapolis Colts last week. That visit went very well, to say the least, as Gilmore has now officially signed with a new deal that was agreed upon over the weekend, the team announced on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

CB Stephon Gilmore Reveals Why He Signed with Colts

There are many things that a player has to weigh during free agency. Some players may want to go to the highest bidder. Others may be looking at the fit within the organization. And some want to go where they have the best chance to win. For Stephon Gilmore, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Star

Former Illinois State tight end signs deal with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have signed former Illinois State tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract, according to The Associated Press. O'Shaughnessy, 30, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his seventh in the league. He has played in 80 career games with 112 catches for 1,103 yards and three touchdowns. ...
CHICAGO, IL

