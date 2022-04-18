ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches fourth save of season

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hader clinched the save Sunday against the Cardinals after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two....

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Yelich's slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Monday night. capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. It was an encouraging sign for the...
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Late offense, Hader's 100th save push Brewers past Cards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Reuters

MLB roundup: Max Fried, Braves shut down Dodgers

April 20 - Max Fried was perfect through five innings and Travis d'Arnaud hit a home run as the visiting Atlanta Braves earned a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried (1-2) retired the first 15 batters he faced before Hanser Alberto singled to lead off the bottom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he's allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
KMOX News Radio

Brewers edge Cards 6-5

The Cardinals fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, despite a three-run home run by Albert Pujols. The Brewers gained a split in the weekend series with a 6-5 home win. The Cards head next to Miami to play the Marlins on Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not starting Game 2

Alcantara is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Alcantara started at third base in the matinee and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Yonny Hernandez will man the hot corner in his place for the nightcap.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Providing value on bases

McCutchen went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals. Though McCutchen has turned in nine seasons of double-digit steals during his career, none have come since 2018. That makes McCutchen's early involvement on the bases all the more surprising, as the 35-year-old has now nabbed steals in two straight games and has made three attempts overall through 10 games. McCutchen's willingness to run may be a byproduct of the Brewers' offensive struggles; Sunday's six-run effort was Milwaukee's top total through its first 10 games. Assuming the likes of Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe eventually begin to heat up and the Brewers are able to more easily manufacture runs, McCutchen may not be as inclined to go for steals, especially if he continues to stick as the club's cleanup hitter versus right-handed pitching.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jake Fraley sitting on Tuesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Fraley is being replaced in center field by TJ Friedl versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 34 plate appearances this season, Fraley has a .133 batting average with a .502...
CINCINNATI, OH

