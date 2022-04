In the early days of the 2022 MLB season, one question is emerging front and center: Shouldn’t the designated hitter actually be a hitter?. In this, the first full season of a universal DH, designated hitters are not exactly producing at levels a hitter – designated or otherwise – would be proud of. The average batting average of the most-used DH on all 30 teams is a tepid .234. That’s barely one point above the MLB average for all batters.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO