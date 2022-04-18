ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Picks up win in relief

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cousins (2-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against St. Louis after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores goal 48

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado. Ovechkin buried a rebound on a second-period power play for his 48th goal of the season. It was his second goal in as many games and his seventh in his last eight contests. A record-tying ninth 50-goal season seems well within reach for the 36-year-old Ovechkin.
NHL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Could be back Sunday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito (abdomen) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After two straight postponements to begin the week, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Lands on injured list

Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right biceps strain. The transaction is retroactive to Monday. Manager David Bell said Moustakas was expected to start Tuesday after missing Monday's game with the injury, but the third baseman will instead make his way to the injured list. It's unclear exactly how long the 33-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated April 28. Colin Moran should see more time at third base during his absence.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Late lineup addition

Bellinger was added to the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta and will start in center field and bat eighth, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old was set to receive his first day off of the season, but he'll instead join the lineup with Gavin Lux (back) a late scratch. Bellinger has a strong .278/.366/.500 slash line through 10 contests this season, though his day-to-day production has been feast or famine with five two-hit efforts and five hitless games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Heads to bench

Abrams will be on the bench Monday against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Abrams has started against every righty the Padres have faced this season but has been on the bench against every lefty, including Monday's starter Nick Lodolo. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Shut down six weeks

Adams (forearm) will be shut down for at least six weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams hit the injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain, which was originally reported to be mild. After receiving a second opinion, he'll receive a PRP injection and will avoid throwing for at least six weeks. He'll still have to ramp back up at that point, so a move to the 60-day injured list would come as no surprise.
SAN DIEGO, CA

