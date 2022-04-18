10 restaurants near Minute Maid Park you can walk to before watching the Houston Astros

The chunky guacamole is a favorite at Irma Galvan's Irma's Original. (Carla Buerkle)

We're living in a golden age of stadium eats—if you're skeptical, check out our definitive ranking of new and noteworthy food at Minute Maid Park .

But as you head to Houston Astros games this baseball season, you may want to tuck your feet under a restaurant table beforehand from time to time. Luckily, there are plenty of options around the stadium in downtown Houston, on either side of U.S. 59.

Here are 10 restaurants downtown and East Downtown that are within a 15-minute walk of Minute Maid Park.

Com suon bo dai han (chargrilled short ribs with shrimp and fried egg) at Huynh. (Nick de la Torre)

Huynh Restaurant

An East Downtown favorite for Vietnamese food since 2008, Huynh is family-owned and still holding strong in a changing neighborhood. Feast on a variety of spring rolls or other traditional appetizers like goi vit (duck salad) to start. The mains include plenty of options for pho, vermicelli noodle bowls and crushed rice plates.

Find it: 912 Saint Emmanuel St., Houston, TX 77003 (713-224-8964)

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Indianola's smoked Salmon and avocado toast is served for brunch. (Mikah Danae)

Indianola

Owned by the Agricole Hospitality Group of Coltivare and Eight Row Flint fame, Indianola became a kitchen for Agricole's H-E-B ready meals during the pandemic, but is now up and running as a restaurant again under new chef de cuisine Martha Wilcox. The Southern menu includes cornbread made with Hopi blue cornmeal, duck fat potatoes and a sweet tea-infused pork chop.

Find it: 1201 Saint Emmanuel St., Houston, TX 77003 (832-582-7202)

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Carne guisada at Irma's Original, a Mexican cuisine institution in Houston. (Jon Shapley, Staff / Houston Chronicle)

Irma's Original & Irma's Southwest

Irma Galvan, who recently appeared as a guest judge in "Top Chef," is a Mexican cuisine legend in Houston. She opened a sandwich shop downtown in 1988 that evolved into Irma's Original , which still serves stellar enchiladas and fajitas today. A second restaurant, Irma's Southwest , opened in 1998 and is a 6-minute walk from Minute Maid. The original outpost is a 13-minute walk.

Irma's Original: 22 N. Chenevert St., Houston, TX 77002 (713-222-0767)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (the restaurant stays open until 7 p.m. during Astros home games); Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Irma's Southwest: 1475 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002 (713-247-9651)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday,10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Osso & Kristalla serves Italian fare like meatballs. (Amy Scott Photography)

Osso & Kristalla

Enjoy modern Italian cuisine in this elegant, airy space a block away from Minute Maid Park. Probably not coincidentally, Astros owner Jim Crane owns Osso & Kristalla . Starters range from a fire-roasted tomato soup to black truffle parmesan fries. For mains, choose from eight wood-fired pizzas or pastas like the Texas shrimp linguine.

Find it: 1515 Texas Ave., Houton, TX 77002 (713-221-6666)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Beef fajitas at Pappasito's Cantina restaurant. (Pappasito's Cantina)

Pappasito's Cantina

From the Pappas empire, Pappasito's Cantina has become a favorite among Houstonians for Tex-Mex food. There's a location a 10-minute walk away from Minute Maid Park, pleasantly going through Discovery Green. Pappasito's has all the classics, including fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and nachos, as well as some grilled seafood dishes.

Find it: 1600 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77010 (713-353-4400)

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Phoenicia sells Mediterranean and Middle Eastern specialties like falafel. (Jon Shapley/Staff)

MKT BAR at Phoenicia Specialty Foods

You can take food for the game to-go from the incredible Mediterranean and Middle Eastern offerings at Phoenicia , but patrons can also dine in at the downtown location's adjoining MKT BAR . The casual restaurant serves pizzas on ciabatta crust, burgers, sandwiches, and starters like za'atar fries and Lebanese-style hummus.

Find it: 1001 Austin St., Houston, TX 77010 (832-360-2222)

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A large Rodeo Goat burger and "The Steaming Pile" appetizer: cheese-filled tater tots, bacon, more cheese, an over-easy egg and spicy ranch. (Rodeo Goat)

Rodeo Goat

A mecca for craft beer, Rodeo Goat has six locations in Texas, including one in Houston, minutes on foot from the stadium on the east side of 59. The house-ground burgers include the Chaca Oaxaca with a beef and chorizo patty, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, a fried egg and Tabasco mayo; and a Royale with Cheese (a nod to "Pulp Fiction") topped with American cheese, jalapeños and bacon.

Find it: 2105 Dallas St., Houston, TX 77003 (281-853-9480)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Seaside Poke

Poke is becoming increasingly ubiquitous in Houston, but one of the best places to get the Hawaiian specialty in the city is a 12-minute walk from the ballpark. Build your own raw-fish bowl with all the classic poke toppings, or spring for Seaside Poke 's creations. There is also one vegan option and one cooked option.

Find it: 2118 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77003 (346-319-4915)

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-8 p.m.

The Rustic has a namesake signature burger. (The Rustic, Owner & Photographer / The Rustic)

The Rustic

The Rustic has a great outdoor space with plenty of picnic tables and live music on a regular basis. The crowd-pleasing menu features appetizers like the pimento-chipotle-garlic queso or tamales three ways; several salad options, burgers and sandwiches; and a few robust meat and seafood dishes.

Find it: 1836 Polk St., Houston, TX 77003 (832-321-7799)

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Taquitos dorados at Xochi, chef Hugo Ortega's Oaxacan restaurant. (Nick de la Torre / For the Houston Chronicle)

Xochi

If you plan on balling out before the game (pun intended), chef Hugo Ortega's Xochi is a great place to splurge before cheering on the Astros. The elegant restaurant specializes in Oaxacan cuisine. Indulge in various crudos and antojitos to start, then dig into large plates such as the barbacoa de res de Zaachila, served with hoja santa, guajillo puya, costeño pepper broth and masa dumplings. Also, don't sleep on Xochi's selection of house margaritas.

Find it: 1777 Walker St., Houston, TX 77010 (713-400-3330)

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

