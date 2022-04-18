16-Year-Old Girl Groped by Alleged Pervert on 7 Train in Woodside: NYPD

The man wanted for questioning (L) in relation to the groping of a 16-year-old girl in Woodside last month. Pictured right is a 7 train departing the 52nd Street and Lincoln Ave Avenue subway station (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

A 16-year-old girl was groped by an alleged pervert on a subway train in Woodside last month, and police released an image Saturday of the suspect wanted for questioning.

The victim, police said, was riding on a southbound 7 train near the 52nd Street and Lincoln Avenue subway station at around 8 a.m. when the alleged creep approached her and started talking to her.

The man then allegedly grabbed the teen’s right breast, back and side without her consent, police said.

They both rode the train into Manhattan before getting off at the Times Square–42nd Street station. It is unclear if the man and the victim remained on board the same carriage during the remainder of the ride.

No injuries were reported and police did not provide any other information.

The photo shows the suspect having a light complexion with black hair. He can be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.