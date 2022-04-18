ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Residents evacuated after Castro district fire

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4FaS_0fCV74QE00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Residents of a residential complex in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood were evacuated Monday morning after a tent fire spread to their building, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the one-alarm fire in the 300 block of Church street, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

DA: 5 Bay Area men charged with brazen flash robberies

The tent fire was first reported about 6:30 a.m. and spread to a nearby three-story residential complex, which includes 1999 15th Street and 301-303 Church Street. The building was evacuated as a precaution, Baxter said.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 7 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Fire in SF’s Tenderloin neighborhood contained

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire at an apartment building that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire has now been contained. The fire was at a residence on 370 Turk Street, which is roughly three blocks away […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Police announce arrest of suspect in San Jose Home Depot fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person suspected of starting the five-alarm fire at a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested and charged, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s officer has announced. District Attorney Jeff Rosen along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, the San Jose Fire […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest man suspected of kidnapping woman

SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of kidnapping a woman to sexually assault her last month after following her from a San Jose nightclub. Ivan Galicia Palalia, of San Jose, allegedly followed the woman and her friends as they left the city’s downtown entertainment area about 3:30 a.m. on March 25, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy