Residents evacuated after Castro district fire
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Residents of a residential complex in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood were evacuated Monday morning after a tent fire spread to their building, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported in the one-alarm fire in the 300 block of Church street, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
The tent fire was first reported about 6:30 a.m. and spread to a nearby three-story residential complex, which includes 1999 15th Street and 301-303 Church Street. The building was evacuated as a precaution, Baxter said.
The fire was extinguished shortly before 7 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
