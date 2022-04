Netflix has built quite a reputation for cancelling popular shows after just one or two seasons. On Thursday, the streamer's ax came down once again. Archive 81, the mystery/horror series starring Mamoudou Athie, was cancelled by Netflix after a single season. The series delivered some pretty big numbers early on, with Netflix reporting more than 70 million hours streamed in its second week, but the viewership apparently wasn't enough to save it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 26 DAYS AGO