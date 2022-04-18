ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Punk Black To-Go: April's local music recommendations from Von Phoenix

By Adron McCann
WABE
WABE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Punk Black To-Go, “City Lights” music contributor Von Phoenix brings us highlights from local artists of color performing in a variety of music and art arenas – many of which break stereotypes and expectations. Phoenix’s mission with Punk Black is to create a radically inclusive space for BIPOC artists, musicians...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

