ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chilling moment Russian airstrike misses Ukrainian woman by inches in latest Russian bombardment

By Amelia Beltrao
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THIS is the shocking moment a missile destroys a rubbish bin and narrowly misses a Ukrainian woman walking down the street by inches.

The incident reportedly took place in the city of Kharkiv amid widespread reports from Ukrainian officials that cities across the country were hit by missiles last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1WOu_0fCV64O100
A Ukrainian woman walking in Kharkiv unbeknown a Russian airstrike would hit a rubbish bin nearby Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4AJV_0fCV64O100
The explosion was caused by Russian shelling Credit: Newsflash

Miraculously, in the video, the woman can be seen getting up and walking away, while two other people can also be seen in the background narrowly avoiding being hit by the explosion reportedly caused by Russian ordnance.

The images obtained from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence were shared with the caption: "Kharkiv. Two months ago, no one in Ukraine could have imagined something like this.

"Now it is becoming commonplace for many Ukrainians."

They were also shared by the Ukrainian Armed Forces who said that the images showed a "strike on a strategic military trash can".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbqko_0fCV64O100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5DPt_0fCV64O100

The Ukrainian authorities have said that fortunately, no one was killed in this footage.

Fighting in Ukraine is shifting to the east of the country, however, there have been reports of civilian fatalities overnight due to Russian missile strikes, with the authorities now reporting that six people are so far said to have died and 13 were injured in Kharkiv alone.

A child is also said to be among the victims.

This comes as Russia's intensified shelling across the country over the last few days to mark the start of a new operation to achieve its goals.

Following the humiliating sinking of the Moskva flagship in the Black Sea, the Kremlin has come under huge pressure to step up its military advances.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a new General, Aleksandr Dvornikov - the so-called Butcher of Syria - with the UK Ministry of Defence describing the move as an "attempt to centralise command and control".

The latest attacks by Russia have concentrated on major cities including Kyiv and Lviv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOI3d_0fCV64O100

Today, there have been reports of missile strikes in the western city of Lviv, leaving six dead and eight wounded - including a child.

Meanwhile, one of Vladimir Putin's nuclear bombers was caught flying over the Kaluga region, between Moscow and the Ukrainian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWQDu_0fCV64O100
The woman narrowly escapes the explosion Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PIMD_0fCV64O100
No one was injured in the blast Credit: Newsflash

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Russian
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
395K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy