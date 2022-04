Watching Showtime‘s lavish new drama The First Lady made me think of the classic fable, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” In that story, an emperor is coddled into believing he is being sold the most fabulous garments ever made. No one — except a small child who sees him parading his outfit in public — has the guts to point out he’s stark naked. I was reminded of this story because The First Lady stars Oscar-winner and living acting legend Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, iconic movie star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Emmy-winning, beloved TV actress Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The supporting cast includes the likes of Ellen Burstyn, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, and Lily Rabe. The First Lady is one of the most hyped shows debuting this spring and it is terrible.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO