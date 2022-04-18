Village Hardware & Rental 10th Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK MILLS — The Village of New York Mills was founded in 1922 and is celebrating its centennial with two community events. Village Mayor Ernie Talerico said in a statement, “it is an honor and privilege to serve as Mayor of our great village in our Centennial year. I am so thankful for our Centennial Committee and all the hard work they have put into this event. On March 29 we celebrate and honor those who came before us and we look forward to the future of being a community of pride, diversity and tradition.”

NEW YORK MILLS, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO