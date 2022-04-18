Taco Bell is bringing back the fan-favorite Mexican pizza

Taco Bell announced April 18 that it is bringing back the fan-favorite Mexican pizza. (Taco Bell/Courtesy Photo)

After ditching the Mexican pizza two years ago, Taco Bell announced it is bringing back the fan-favorite.

According to a Taco Bell press release on April 18, the company decided to bring back the item after a huge outpouring of support. One "super fan" Krish Jagirdar started an online petition, that garnered more than 170,000 signatures to bring back the pizza.

Taco Bell was obviously well aware of the petition because shortly after issuing the press release, it responded to the Change.org post reiterating the return of the Mexican pizza.

"Wow. You did it. All 171,735 of you. You saved Mexican pizza," the response read. "So, thank you. Thank you for your signatures and support. Thank you for every comment, tweet, and request. Thank you to Krish Jagirdar for never giving up on Mexican pizza and starting this petition. And to our team members, we’re sorry for every time you’ve had to answer "when is Mexican Pizza coming back?""

Taco Bell also said rewards members were promised a "mysterious IOU from back in February during that big-sports-game-we’re-not-legally-allowed-to-mention" and announced the reward would be a Mexican pizza, which is scheduled to make its triumphant return May 19.

Taco Bell credited Doja Cat for making the first announcement when she "literally dropped the mic with the hot news."

Taco Bell said included in the re-release of the Mexican pizza is a vegetarian option without the traditional seasoned beef.

If you aren't willing to wait for the Taco Bell Mexican pizza, YouTube creator Sam the Cooking Guy has an instructional video on his own version. Sam's video was created last summer, suggesting when companies remove a favorite, people will find a way to enjoy it on their own.