ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell is bringing back the fan-favorite Mexican pizza

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EW1Ub_0fCV581Y00
Taco Bell announced April 18 that it is bringing back the fan-favorite Mexican pizza. (Taco Bell/Courtesy Photo)

After ditching the Mexican pizza two years ago, Taco Bell announced it is bringing back the fan-favorite.

According to a Taco Bell press release on April 18, the company decided to bring back the item after a huge outpouring of support. One "super fan" Krish Jagirdar started an online petition, that garnered more than 170,000 signatures to bring back the pizza.

Taco Bell was obviously well aware of the petition because shortly after issuing the press release, it responded to the Change.org post reiterating the return of the Mexican pizza.

"Wow. You did it. All 171,735 of you. You saved Mexican pizza," the response read. "So, thank you. Thank you for your signatures and support. Thank you for every comment, tweet, and request. Thank you to Krish Jagirdar for never giving up on Mexican pizza and starting this petition. And to our team members, we’re sorry for every time you’ve had to answer "when is Mexican Pizza coming back?""

Taco Bell also said rewards members were promised a "mysterious IOU from back in February during that big-sports-game-we’re-not-legally-allowed-to-mention" and announced the reward would be a Mexican pizza, which is scheduled to make its triumphant return May 19.

Taco Bell credited Doja Cat for making the first announcement when she "literally dropped the mic with the hot news."

Taco Bell said included in the re-release of the Mexican pizza is a vegetarian option without the traditional seasoned beef.

If you aren't willing to wait for the Taco Bell Mexican pizza, YouTube creator Sam the Cooking Guy has an instructional video on his own version. Sam's video was created last summer, suggesting when companies remove a favorite, people will find a way to enjoy it on their own.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mexican#Food Drink#Taco Bell Courtesy Photo#Change Org
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

What is the Taco Bell Anniversary-Inspired Meal?

TACO Bell is a popular fast-food chain in the United States that launched in 1962. In honor of their 60th anniversary, Taco Bell has released a new limited-edition meal, and now many want to know what's included. What is the Taco Bell Anniversary-Inspired Meal?. In honor of Taco Bell's 60th...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Ranch Lovers Need To Know About Taco Bell's New Menu Items

If you're a true Taco Bell lover, you know that the Nacho Fries made their triumphant debut in early 2018, and were soon among the most popular items on the menu (per CNBC). You would know this, because these fries that customers obsessed over were only a limited-edition item, and left the menu as fast as they appeared.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?

FAMED Mexican-style fast food joint Taco Bell has announced an additional Freeze flavor just in time for the warmer seasons. In honor of the spring equinox, two new cherry-based flavors have hit stores. What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?. In March 2022, Taco Bell added two new Freeze flavors...
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

McDonald’s and Burger King are being sued for use of ‘forever chemicals’ in packaging

Two of the most popular fast-food chains in the world are facing lawsuits for using PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, aka "forever chemicals") in their packaging. Many restaurant chains have vowed to eliminate their use of PFAS over time, especially after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an initiative to restrict their use last year. But it’s apparently not soon enough for some consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Its Steak White Hot Ranch Fries to Locations Nationwide

Last year, Taco Bell tested a seriously spicy spin on its already beloved Nacho Fries, piling the starchy side with your choice of beef or steak, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, more cheddar cheese, and a spicy ranch sauce. But just in case you had any doubt regarding its heat levels, maybe this will debunk that: The sauce blends creamy buttermilk ranch with ghost chili peppers, which have earned a 1,041,427 on the Scoville Heat Units (SHU) scale.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Del Taco Just Brought Back Three Fan-Favorite Chocolatey Drinks

Del Taco has previously come up with interesting milkshake options, such as the Churro Dipper Shake, a vanilla shake with chocolate swirls that was first launched in 2018. According to Bake Mag, the milkshake included a crispy churro that was meant to replace a traditional straw. Barry Westrum, the Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco said in a statement, "Its [the churro's] ridges are the perfect tool for collecting and savoring the leftover chocolate sauce and ice cream that the straw couldn't quite get."
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Taco Bell's Most Popular Item Ever Is Returning

Rejoice! One of Taco Bell's most popular items is returning to its menu for good this time. Monday, the beloved taco chain announced its Mexican Pizza will soon be returning to menus nationwide. The item had previously been removed from menus in 2020 after a 30 year history at the restaurant and it's now returning in a matter of weeks. According to Taco Bell, you'll be able to get Mexican Pizzas nationwide beginning May 19th.
RESTAURANTS
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Napolitano’s Taco Pizza

Today in the kitchen, we welcome the Chef and Owner of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza, Jacob Kamborian. He is showing us how to make their Napolitano’s Taco Pizza. Make pizza dough. You can use less dough if desired…16oz. Just cut down ingredients by 1/4. Stretch dough. Coat with...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Reddit Is Calling Out Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Cups

Last year, Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce got a spicy upgrade when the fast food chain tested out a new version of the sauce in Newport Beach. This new cheese sauce was made in partnership with TRUFF, a company that makes truffle hot sauces. Taco Bell also recently released a White Hot Ranch Sauce to pair with their fan-favorite Nacho Fries, but it's not all good news when it comes to the chain's sauce offerings. On Reddit, there's been criticism of the decreasing size of the cheese cups.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
601
Followers
404
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy