Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Teaser Reveals Natalie Portman as the New Thor

By Wilson Chapman
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth film in the “Thor” series is directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received “Thor: Ragnarok.” The movie follows on the heels of “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his kingdom Asgard, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The...

epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Jaimie Alexander
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Ben Falcone
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Chris Pratt
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Gives Tessa Thompson's Hero a New Title

The next time fans see Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the Asgardian will be sporting a new name. Revealed in a recent leak of the Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figures, Thompson's character will now be going by King Valkyrie moving forward. Not only that, but the king is getting an all-new look with the throne.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

As Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, Marvel's Avengers is reportedly adding Jane Foster's Thor

Jane Foster is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers as a playable hero. That's according to reputable leaker Miller, who previously (and credibly) suggested that She-Hulk was next in line for Crystal Dynamics' superhero brawler. In a recent Twitter thread, they claimed that She-Hulk was delayed to ensure her release lines up more closely with the launch of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, and that Jane Foster, positioned as something of an echo fighter for Thor, is coming next to fill the gap created by She-Hulk's delay.
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's first trailer is finally here

Thor: Love and Thunder has unveiled the first look at the upcoming Marvel movie. Once the Multiverse of Madness is firmly cracked open by Doctor Strange, the MCU will revisit the kingdom of Asgard — or what's left of it in the aftermath of Hela's destruction in Thor: Ragnarok.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Karen Gillan is Still "Obsessed" With Playing Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy

Karen Gillan is best known for her role as Nebula in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The actress has appeared in numerous films from the studio like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and is expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. All things considered, it seems that the actress isn't tired of playing Nebula yet. While speaking with Comingsoon.net, Gillan revealed that she's pretty obsessed with the character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor's 60th Anniversary Gives Mjolnir a Love and Thunder Redesign

Part of the 60th anniversary of Thor will involve the God of Thunder's enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, getting a major redesign to match its return in July's Thor: Love and Thunder. April's Thor #24 is also the hero's 750th issue and sees the return of legendary creators from Thor's storied history, picking right up from their landmark runs. It also comes on the heels of writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein's "God of Hammers" story arc, which cost Thor both his father Odin and Mjolnir. What Thor doesn't realize is Odin Borson's spirit lives on inside of the new-look Mjolnir.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman wows in elaborate designer dress alongside smitten husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman looked stunning on Monday night at the LA premiere of her historical action-drama film The Northman. The 54-year-old posed up a storm on the red carpet in a yellow Prada dress with coral feathers on the sleeves and intricate gold embroidery. Nicole accessorized with a metallic Prada clutch and black strappy heeled sandals. One person who was clearly a fan of her head-turning outfit for the evening was her husband, Keith Urban.
CELEBRITIES
People

Everything to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder

After a long wait, Marvel finally shared the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on April 18. Though the clip is less than two minutes long, it's jam-packed with action sequences, fun surprises, and a great soundtrack to back it all up. Starring Chris Hemsworth as the fan-favorite...
MOVIES
Polygon

The MCU broke up with Natalie Portman, but Taika Waititi won her back

Fans of Natalie Portman had plenty to cheer about with the teaser trailer reveal of her Thor: Love & Thunder role as the god of thunder, and for close followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor franchise, there was no doubt about who was behind that shiny helm. For anyone else, it might have been harder to guess.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Cosmic Adventure

Just like a lightning bolt slashing straight across the sky, we've finally gotten our first look at the hotly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, and Marvel has just released a new poster for the film, which is set to be released this July. The release of the new poster follows the release of the film's first official trailer, which shows Chris Hemsworth's beloved Thor set out on a journey to rediscover himself after the chaos of the last few Avengers films.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: ‘Thor Love And Thunder’ Starring Chris Hemsworth

A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.
MOVIES

