Pharmaceuticals

Prenatal, immunity supplements sold at Target and online at Amazon recalled

By Deb Kiner
 1 day ago
Rae Wellness brand prenatal and immunity dietary supplements sold in Target stores and online have been recalled because they do not have child-resistant packaging. The products contain iron that could poison children. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the supplements were...

Harrisburg, PA
