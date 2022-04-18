ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man again convicted of Kansas City gas station killing

By WDAF-TV
KOMU
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has again been convicted of carrying out the fatal shooting of another man outside a central Kansas...

www.komu.com

WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for ATM, gas station burglaries

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for burglary and attempted burglary after multiple incidents earlier in March. Ravenswood Police say that in the early-morning hours of March 6, police were dispatched to an alarm call at the Premier Bank ATM. They say they saw a crowbar sticking out of the ATM as well as […]
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
The Independent

Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother

The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
US News and World Report

Man Convicted of Killing Lincoln, Nebraska, Police Officer

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A young man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Lincoln police investigator who was among officers serving an arrest warrant in a homicide case. A jury returned guilty verdicts Monday on the murder count as well as...
Oxygen

Woman And Her Sisters Sentenced For Attempted Murder Of Ex Over Custody Issue

An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
