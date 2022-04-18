Man again convicted of Kansas City gas station killing

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for burglary and attempted burglary after multiple incidents earlier in March. Ravenswood Police say that in the early-morning hours of March 6, police were dispatched to an alarm call at the Premier Bank ATM. They say they saw a crowbar sticking out of the ATM as well as […]
The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old woman who police say was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada earlier this month, was found deceased this week in Churchill County. Investigators from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about Irion's disappearance on Tuesday that led them to a potential grave site.
The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
One of the suspects in the Sacramento mass shooting was released early from prison roughly a month before the tragedy despite being rejected for an even earlier release after prosecutors argued he "clearly has little regard for human life," documents show. Smiley Martin was arrested Tuesday in connection to the...
I often wonder what makes people do what they do. Why do people say certain things? Not do certain things? How do people fall into a life of crime? How do people get involved in mind-blowing crimes? Some crimes that people commit even have them sitting on death row. What...
March 29 (UPI) -- A man convicted of kidnapping a bus full of children more than 40 years ago has been approved for parole, according to California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, had a parole hearing Friday at the California Men's Colony, his 18th hearing since...
A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A young man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Lincoln police investigator who was among officers serving an arrest warrant in a homicide case. A jury returned guilty verdicts Monday on the murder count as well as...
An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Comments / 0