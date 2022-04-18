FOX56 Forecast | Tracking Late April Snow tonight into Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

