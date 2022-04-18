ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FOX56 Forecast | Tracking Late April Snow tonight into Tuesday

By Ally Debicki
WOLF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking a highly ELEVATION DEPENDENT snow tonight into Tuesday morning. Please be prepared for inclement driving conditions especially during Tuesday mornings commute. Through late day rain and wet snow will...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Late Tuesday storms may be strong

A mix of rain, storms, and dry time is ahead this week in central Missouri. Rain will move in around sunset Monday for much of central Missouri. Rain will be moving in from the SW. Rain will become widespread throughout all of central Missouri overnight. Tuesday morning, even for the...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Snow#Fox56 Forecast
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Cloudy with rain late in the day: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Call it the calm before the storms as Northeast Ohio is in for some cloudy weather on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast doesn’t call for significant rain chances until well after dark, but once the rain starts it is likely to continue. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 50s with lows falling to the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will see a mix of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 60 and a chance for 30 mph wind gusts.
CLEVELAND, OH
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy