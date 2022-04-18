How to get your relationship back on track

What do people in successful relationships do differently than those in unsuccessful or unsatisfying relationships?. Since the 1970s, psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., and his team have studied thousands of couples to see what exactly people are doing in their relationships, and they've monitored these couples for many years following their time in the lab. Their research has found that the couples that split within six years of getting married tend to have six similar habits. These habits are:

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO