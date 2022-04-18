Ukraine-Russia war news: Dramatic first pictures reveal Putin’s ‘doomed’ warship Moskva on fire & sinking

CHILLING first pictures show Putin's doomed flagship Moskva on fire and sinking into the Black Sea after being shot by Ukraine.

It comes as video footage has surfaced appearing to show the stricken Moskva with smoke pouring from it and a rescue tug boat nearby.

They show damage to the stricken Russian warship's left side along with flames burning below deck and a thick pall of black smoke rising into the sky.

Moskva is then shown sitting low in the water, leaning to the port side, and appears to have deployed its lifeboats with no crew visible on board.

Its rear helicopter door is also open, suggesting the aircraft has taken off.

A voice in the video can be heard saying in Russian: “Mother******! What the f*** are you doing?!” before the short clip ends.

Follow our Russia-Ukraine live blog below for up-to-the-minute updates...

UN: Humanitarian ceasefires not on horizon

The United Nations aid chief has said that ceasefires in Ukraine are unlikely at the moment but could happen in a few weeks.

Martin Griffiths told reporters in New York: "Obviously, we have not yet got a humanitarian ceasefire in place on the Russian side.

"I went into a lot of details on this and they continued to promise to get back to me on the details of those proposals.

"Right now, if I could speak for the Russian authorities, they are not putting local ceasefires at the top of their agenda," he said.

"Ceasefires are not on the horizon right now. They may be in a couple of weeks. They may be a bit longer than that."

Russian forces capture Kreminna in east Ukraine

Russian troops today captured the east Ukraine town of Kreminna, local authorities said.

"There was a major attack in the night" from Sunday to Monday in Kreminna, the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.

"The Russian army has already entered there, with a huge amount of military hardware... Our defenders have retreated to new positions," he added.

Ukraine's security and defence council secretary Oleksiy Danilov confirmed the Russian offensive in the east.

"Almost along the entire front line in the territory of Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkiv regions, the invaders tried to break through our defences," he said.

"Fortunately, our military is holding on."

They had however broken through in two places, he added: "Kremennaya and another small town. But the fighting continues. We do not surrender our territories."

Kreminna, with a pre-war population of nearly 20,000 people, is around 50 kilometres (31 miles) northeast of Kramatorsk, the region's administrative centre, and is a strategic target for invading Russian forces.

EU slams 'indiscriminate' Russia bombing of Ukraine civilians

The European Union has today condemned Russian for the "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians in its invasion of Ukraine, after deadly strikes hit the western city of Lviv.

"The EU condemns the continued indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces," said a statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Russia attempts to start 'active phase' of new offensive

According to Russia's top security official, the country appears to have started its new offensive in the east of the country.

"This morning, along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences," said Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov in televised comments.

"They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning," he added.

First pictures reveal Putin's warship Moskva sinking

CHILLING first pictures show Putin's doomed flagship Moskva on fire and sinking into the Black Sea after being shot by Ukraine.

It comes as video footage has surfaced appearing to show the stricken Moskva with smoke pouring from it and a rescue tug boat nearby.

They show damage to the stricken Russian warship's left side along with flames burning below deck and a thick pall of black smoke rising into the sky.

Moskva is then shown sitting low in the water, leaning to the port side, and appears to have deployed its lifeboats with no crew visible on board.

Its rear helicopter door is also open, suggesting the aircraft has taken off.

A voice in the video can be heard saying in Russian: “Mother******! What the f*** are you doing?!” before the short clip ends.

First images purportedly showing the damaged cruiser Moskva soon after it was âstruck by Ukrainian missilesâCredit: East2West

The ship sank in the Black Sea in a humiliation for RussiaCredit: East2West

Video footage has surfaced appearing to show the Moskva sinkingCredit: East2West

EU slams 'indiscriminate' Russia bombing of Ukraine civilians

The European Union on Monday condemned Russian for the "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians in its invasion of Ukraine, after deadly strikes hit the western city of Lviv.

"The EU condemns the continued indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces," said a statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Police say 269 bodies recovered in Irpin

Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said today, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts.

The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.

"As of now, we have inspected 269 dead bodies," said Serhiy Panteleyev, first deputy head of the police's main investigation department, at an online briefing.

He said forensic work was ongoing to determine the cause of death for many of the victims.

He said seven sites in Irpin where civilians were allegedly shot have been inspected, without giving further details.

Putin honours brigade accused by Ukraine of 'war crimes'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today bestowed an honorary title on a brigade accused by Ukraine of "war crimes" and mass killings in the town of Bucha.

The announcement was made on the 54th day of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed and 12 million people fleeing their homes or country in the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

A decree signed by Putin gave the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade the title of "Guards" for defending the "Motherland and state interests" and praised the "mass heroism and valour, tenacity and courage" of its members.

In early April, the Ukrainian defence ministry said the unit occupied the town outside the capital Kyiv and committed "war crimes".

The Ukrainian defence ministry's Intelligence Directorate published the names, ranks and passports details of members of the brigade, saying they will face justice.

A majority of the people killed in Bucha died from gunshot wounds, Ukrainian police said last week.

US to call for increased economic pressure on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an official said Monday.

The conflict "has demonstrated the need for the world's largest economies to stand together to defend international order and protect peace and prosperity," the Treasury official told reporters.

Harry says it's extraordinary to have a team from Ukraine at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry has said it is is “extraordinary” to have a team from Ukraine at the Invictus Games, the sporting event he was involved in founding in which wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women compete.

The Duke also said it is “emotional” to think about their journey to The Hague in the Netherlands for the event.

The duke was speaking during an interview that will be broadcast on the BBC on Monday evening.

In the clip posted online by the broadcaster, Harry told presenter Alex Jones: “The whole world is definitely behind them. But again, is that enough, you know?

“Because when you get to see them and speak to them, and see in their eyes, the experiences and the things that they’ve seen just in the last few weeks, it’s really hard.”

Speaking about the Ukrainian team's journey to the games, Harry said: “It’s emotional to think that they all jumped in the bus, firstly they have to make the decision to come, which was hard enough anyway, then they jumped on the coach, probably slept all the way.”

“And I think what people need to remember, or perhaps don’t even know yet, is a vast majority of the Ukraine team were serving in some shape or form.

Ukraine renews plea for Mariupol humanitarian corridors

Ukraine has called on Moscow to allow the opening of a humanitarian corridor to let people safely leave the city.

There are no corridors running on Monday after officials from both countries failed to agree a plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also requested a second corridor from the area of the Azovstal steelworks as the industrial plant is under holdout. This would allow a safe exit route for women, children and other civilians.

Writing on Telegram, Vereshchuk warned the Russians could be found liable for war crimes if they refused to open exit routes.

Town 'lost' to Russian forces

The town of Kreminna, in the eastern Luhansk region, has allegedly been "lost" to Russian forces.

Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram: "At the moment, control over the city of Kreminna is lost."

Earlier it was reported that Russian forces earlier entered the town and street fighting began.

Another Putin colonel dies in Ukraine

There have been reports that another of Putin's colonels have died.

Pictures have emerged, as he is Russia's youngest known fatality- aged 18.

His mutilated remains were only recognisable by DNA three weeks after he died.

Two people killed by shelling in Kharkiv

There have been reports of two deaths by the local prosecutor's office after shelling in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said five people had been killed in a bombing attack in the city.

Fires were seen across Kharkiv.

Ukrainians queue for hours to buy ‘Russian warship go f*** yourself’ stamps

It has been reported that people have waited in six-hour queues in Kyiv over the weekend to buy commemorative “Russian warship go f*** yourself” stamps.

It comes after a Ukrainian soldier guarding Snake Island used it the quote to tell Russia’s Moskva warship that he and his colleagues would not surrender.

Weeks later, the Moskva sank after what Ukraine said was a successful anti-ship missile attack.

‘Hard’ Russian interrogation's

A Ukrainian mayor has described the “hard” hours of interrogations he faced at the hands of Russian soldiers.

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, a city near Mariupol said he was held by the Kremlin’s forces for a week, before being released in a prisoner exchange on 16 March.

“It was a dangerous six days because I understood that for Russians my life and the lives of civilians were worth zero,” he told Reuters from Rome.

He added: “Russian soldiers assumed that they would be welcomed but they were not ... and that is why the Russians were very, very angry.

“There is no food in my city. There is no pharmacy. Half of my city is wrecked. More than 200 people have been kidnapped. It is not safe to walk the streets."

Moment Putin’s nuclear bomber flies close to Ukraine border

THIS is the chilling moment one of Vladimir Putin's nuclear bombers was caught flying close to the Ukrainian border in a major military escalation.

The TU-160 strategic bomber was seen in the skies over Western Russia amid huge pressure on the Kremlin over the sinking of the Moskva flagship in the Black Sea.

Videos today caught four aircraft - one used to carry nuclear bombs - over Kaluga region, between Moscow and the Ukrainian border.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow had not immediately announced the purpose of the mission.

Larger Tu-95s have been used a number of times to strike targets in Ukraine with non-nuclear weapons, notably Kh-55 and Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles.

One of Vladimir Putinâs TU-160 nuclear bombers (ringed) is seen today in the skies over western Russia

The TU-160 is being accompanied by four Russian fighter jets and a refuelling planeCredit: East2West

Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridor from Mariupol steel plant

Ukraine on Monday called for Russia to facilitate a humanitarian corridor for evacuees from the besieged port city of Mariupol and one from the steel plant that is the city's last significant area of Ukrainian resistance.

"We demand an urgent humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for women, children and other civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their release

Russian state TV broadcast a video Monday of what it described as "Britons" captured fighting for Ukraine demanding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiate their release.

The two haggard-looking men identified as British nationals Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin asked to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, who was recently arrested in the pro-Western country.

The broadcast did not specify where or by whom -- Russian forces or Moscow's separatist allies in eastern Ukraine -- the two men were being held.

The recordings were presented as interviews with journalist Andrei Rudenko, of the Russian state broadcaster VGTRK.

In the clip, Rudenko shows the two men a video published last week by Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchuk's wife, who demanded her husband's exchange for the two Britons.

The detainees then asked in English to be exchanged for the businessman.

In a statement released through Britain's foreign ministry, Pinner's relatives said the pair were "being held by the Russian army".

It added both families were working with the ministry "to ensure their rights as prisoners of war are upheld according to the Geneva Convention".

Russia accused of using lethal darts

Russia has been accused of using lethal darts in its war on Ukraine, according to a report.

The 3cm-long sharp, finned projectiles were allegeldy used on an area near Kyiv, the Washington Post said.

Russia has not commented on the allegation.

Missile strike in Lviv killing seven

A DEADLY missile strike struck Lviv, a western Ukrainian city early this morning.

Now, authorities say that at least seven people have been killed and another 12, including a child, have been injured.

Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said there were four Russian missile strikes, three of which hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop.

With missiles and rockets battering various parts of the country, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian soldiers of torture and kidnappings in areas they control.

The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol has killed at least 21,000 people, Ukraine estimates.

Afternoon, Milica Cosic logging on. I'll be bringing you the latest news and updates on the Russia-Ukraine war until 10pm tonight.

Thanks for reading today's coverage, Milica Cosic will now be updating you with the latest news from Ukraine until 10pm.

More than 5m have fled Ukraine

The UN is reporting that more than 4.9 million Ukrainians have now fled the country as a result of the war.

Some 4,934,415 people have left since Russia invaded on 24 February, the AFP news agency quotes refugee agency the UNHCR as saying.

The UN's International Organization for Migration says nearly 215,000 third-country nationals - largely students and migrant workers - have also escaped to neighbouring countries.

It means that more than five million people in total have fled Ukraine.

Captured Brits forced to ask Boris to release Putin’s ‘Prince of Darkness’

Captured Brit fighters are being forced by Russian troops to ask Boris Johnson to release Vladimir Putin's pal in return for their freedom.

Russia is cynically using the brave Brit POWs Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, to force the release of Putin’s close Ukrainian ally Viktor Medvedchuk, 67.

Both were paraded in front of propaganda TV cameras to float the idea of a swap.

Kyiv last week announced the capture of Medvedchuk, an opposition politician in Ukraine, who has long been seen as Putin’s man in the war-ravaged state.

The men are seen in separate appeals on Russian state TV making appeals to Mr Johnson who they want to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since their capture in Mariupol, Russia has sought to milk the “British mercenaries” for propaganda purposes.