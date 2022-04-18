Shantanya Clarke cause of death news – Texas KFDX anchor dead at just 27 after brain tumor diagnosis

A BELOVED young Texas news anchor has tragically passed away at just 27.

Shantanya Clarke died in her home on Thursday, two years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Clarke joined local Texas outlet KFDX in 21018 as a local reporter before being quickly promoted to news anchor.

According to KFDX, Clarke graduated from Florida A&M University and served as a Zeta Phi Beta sorority member.

Did Shantanya Clarke have an Instagram?

Shantanya Clarke did have an Instagram account, though she hadn't updated it in the weeks before her death.

Her last post was on February 2.

Shantanya Clarke's Twitter account

Shantanya Clarke tweeted often about local stories and seemed to have a passion for drawing attention to them.

One of her last tweets read, "Definitely check out Stephanie Humberd’s story! She is truly inspiring! Remarkable indeed. It was an honor to tell her story."

'A true professional'

Clarke's former colleague Nicholas Quallich tweeted: "I am so sad to hear of the death of my former @TexomasHomepage colleague @clarke_shatanya."

"She was smart, funny and a true professional. She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace."

'We always found ways to laugh'

Idaho News 6 anchor Jake Garcia shared: "I'm sad to hear the news of @clarke_shatanya's passing. We crossed paths multiple times while working in Wichita Falls.

"Every time I saw her there was a giant smile on her face. Though we were competition we always found ways to laugh."

'She had a passion for telling stories'

Fellow KFDX News Director Adam P Bradshaw said of the anchor after her death, "Shantanya was a bigger-than-life spirit."

"Her wit and personality could brighten anyone’s day. She had a passion for telling stories in a way that really hit home."

"To say our family and this community will miss her is the understatement of the year.”

Shantanya Clarke's alma mater

Clarke's Covid charity spotlighting

During the pandemic, Shantanya Clarke created a segment — Helping the Helpers — to help local charities raise money to support their efforts against Covid-19.

Shantanya Clarke shared her journey

Clarke had been open about her battle with a brain tumor before her death and regularly shared updates on her social media profiles and her YouTube channel called "Shantanya's Road to Recovery."

“The truth is - Bob Marley said it first - you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice,” Clarke said in her final video titled The Finale.

“I’ve come to accept that my life turned out exactly as it was designed, or destined to be,” Clarke added.

"Whether I like it or not, whether I understand the reason or not, I cannot change the things in my past. I can only control my present, and possibly make choices that positively affect my future.”

Where did Shantanya Clarke work?

How old was Shantanya Clarke?

Clarke was just 27 years old when she passed away.

How did Clarke die?

Shantanya Clarke passed away at her home Thursday morning after "battling an illness," and "was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments," Texoma's Homepage reported.

When did Shantanya Clarke pass away?