Gabrielle Webster had no idea what she was getting into when she became the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls of Clubs of Greater Washington in 2017. Webster knew that the organization had struggled with financial and staffing issues for years, but she didn’t know how severe the problems were. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington was just 60 days away from shutting its doors for good. The nonprofit organization had only $125,000 to its name and millions of dollars in debt that it hadn’t been able to pay off for years.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO