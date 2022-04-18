Lineworker Appreciation Day

A limited liability company owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper released a statement on Tuesday saying it had notified the City of Rock Hill it is formally terminating their agreement to continue construction of the franchise's future headquarters. The $800 million project was to include full practice facilities where future training camps were to be held. Carolina's preseason training camp (from late July through mid-August) has been held at Wofford every season since its 1995 inception...

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO