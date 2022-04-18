ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lineworker Appreciation Day

fox46.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping the lights on across the Carolinas is a tough job and...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Panthers owner David Tepper dumps plans for $800M South Carolina headquarters mid-construction, per report

A franchise quarterback isn't the only thing the Panthers are struggling to secure. A month after halting construction on $800 million state-of-the-art headquarters and training facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, team owner David Tepper has pulled the plug on the entire project, according to WCNC Charlotte. Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings confirmed Tuesday that it would be terminating its agreement with the City of Rock Hill to complete the project after a failure to resolve funding issues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Panthers terminating Rock Hill project agreements

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The uncertainty concerning the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, got a bit clearer Tuesday when Panthers' owner David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings told WCNC Charlotte they would be terminating the agreement surrounding the project. The following statement...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Carolina

Governor says Panthers split with SC city ‘a disappointment’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Tuesday after it was announced that the Carolina Panthers are terminating their agreement to move their headquarters to Rock Hill. McMaster called the announcement “a disappointment.” Below is the full statement:. “Today’s announcement by the...
ROCK HILL, SC
9News

Carolina Panthers terminate plans for South Carolina training site

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The uncertainty concerning the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, got a bit clearer Tuesday when Panthers' owner David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings told WCNC Charlotte they would be terminating the agreement surrounding the project. The following statement...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Queen City News Now
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Panthers halt construction of Rock Hill facility, could keep training camp in Spartanburg

A limited liability company owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper released a statement on Tuesday saying it had notified the City of Rock Hill it is formally terminating their agreement to continue construction of the franchise's future headquarters. The $800 million project was to include full practice facilities where future training camps were to be held. Carolina's preseason training camp (from late July through mid-August) has been held at Wofford every season since its 1995 inception...
ROCK HILL, SC
WRAL News

Sanford golf tournament raises $10K for child cancer nonprofit

Families of children diagnosed with cancer in North Carolina now have a source of financial and personal support. Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas serves as a "safety net" even if affected families have to go outside of the state to pursue life-saving treatment for their child. On April...
SANFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy