Lineworker Appreciation Day

A franchise quarterback isn't the only thing the Panthers are struggling to secure. A month after halting construction on $800 million state-of-the-art headquarters and training facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, team owner David Tepper has pulled the plug on the entire project, according to WCNC Charlotte. Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings confirmed Tuesday that it would be terminating its agreement with the City of Rock Hill to complete the project after a failure to resolve funding issues.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There’s a lot of uncertainty concerning the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project in Rock Hill, but one thing is clear – a new interchange is still coming to Interstate 77 with or without the Panthers. While the interchange was part of...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The uncertainty concerning the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, got a bit clearer Tuesday when Panthers' owner David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings told WCNC Charlotte they would be terminating the agreement surrounding the project. The following statement...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — David Tepper’s LLC has released a statement after pausing construction on the team’s practice facility in Rock Hill, saying it has sent notices to the city of Rock Hill to formally terminate its previous agreements. Channel 9 has previously reported the Carolina Panthers...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Tuesday after it was announced that the Carolina Panthers are terminating their agreement to move their headquarters to Rock Hill. McMaster called the announcement “a disappointment.” Below is the full statement:. “Today’s announcement by the...
One South Carolina state senator said that David Tepper’s pause on building the Carolina Panthers’ practice facility and headquarters could result in no tax credits for Tepper Sports & Entertainment — if the $800 million facility is not completed by 2024. “Those tax credits would ultimately confer...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The uncertainty concerning the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, got a bit clearer Tuesday when Panthers' owner David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings told WCNC Charlotte they would be terminating the agreement surrounding the project. The following statement...
A limited liability company owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper released a statement on Tuesday saying it had notified the City of Rock Hill it is formally terminating their agreement to continue construction of the franchise's future headquarters.
The $800 million project was to include full practice facilities where future training camps were to be held. Carolina's preseason training camp (from late July through mid-August) has been held at Wofford every season since its 1995 inception...
Families of children diagnosed with cancer in North Carolina now have a source of financial and personal support. Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas serves as a "safety net" even if affected families have to go outside of the state to pursue life-saving treatment for their child. On April...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company announced Tuesday they’ve terminated their agreement with the City of Rock Hill, leaving the future of the NFL team’s planned $800 million headquarters and practice facility up in the air. The news comes after...
When Bob Frye first made a name for himself in Gastonia, he was a part of one of the greatest eras of athletics. Now 95 years old, Frye is best remembered for contributions to his community, his church and his college alma mater of Duke University.
“You’ll never hear him talk about how...
Comments / 0