Former LeFlore boys basketball coach Otis Hughley Jr. has a new job. Hughley was announced Monday as the new head men’s basketball coach at Alabama A&M. “First, I would like to thank the search committee for their tireless work in conducting a national search for our next head men’s basketball coach,” athletic director Bryan Hicks said in a release. “Not only does Otis bring a wealth of experience at every level possible, but he also knows Alabama having gone to school and coached in the state. His knowledge of the landscape and his ability to recruit globally and move players to the professional ranks is a combination that will benefit this program, and more importantly our student-athletes, for years to come.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO