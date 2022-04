The field is set, and track and field’s Penn Relays bubble watch has come to a close. On Monday, Penn Relays officials announced the acceptances for the final two high school events as teams found out their fate in the 4x800-meter relay and distance medley relay. The two distance events represent the final group of qualifiers released with 10 days to go until the meet begins April 28 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO