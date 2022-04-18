ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia man shot in the head during Easter, suspect also wanted for armed robbery

By Rodricka Taylor
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuNki_0fCV2kK000

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – New Iberia Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a store at S. Hopkins and Field St. on Easter Sunday that may have also been involved in an armed robbery the previous day.

New Iberia Police said officers were flagged down by community members at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning, April 17, to find one man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, described by police as an Asian man, is in critical condition.

The suspect that shooting is also the main suspect in an armed robbery on Admiral Doyle Dr. from Saturday, April 16. Police said the victim went into a store, and when she got back into her car, the suspect was waiting in the back seat. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head and hit her with his weapon. She was ultimately uninjured, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSwG3_0fCV2kK000
New Iberia Police Department’s suspect in the shooting and armed robbery.

As many people celebrated Easter, community activist and evangelist Donovan Davis shared with News 10 that hearing about the shooting incident was heartbreaking.

“At the scene of yet another grim, horrifying incident in our community,” said Donovan Davis, evangelist, community activist. “We are standing here today on the Passover, which some people call Easter, and it seems like all of the values of righteousness, goodness, and virtue have altogether been forgotten; and now, at this time, I think we as a people need to rise up at this perilous and critical time to do a great work.”

Davis says he knows the man who was shot.

“This Asian community has been impacted by this violence where it shows it’s a telling indication that violence is reaching all levels of people,” said Davis. He added that there needs to be more people involved to help stop gun violence in the New Iberia community.

“We’re overwhelmed at this time, and what we need, we need additional bodies. We need additional able people spiritually and who are equipped emotionally and educationally to do a great work within the city,” said Davis. “We need more people who are morally and spiritually strong and civilly and morally healthy in mind and spirit.” He suggests forming a community organization to help stop gun violence.

“A community organization that can help build resources and funds. We can help dispatch teams out in the community to go and speak and lecture and mentor our young youth,” he said. “We’re still embracing the vision of Matthew 28:19 to go and disciple men and disciple young woman.”

New Iberia Police do not have a suspect yet. This is an active investigation. You are encouraged to contact the police department at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
WAPT

Man shot, killed while driving on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police identified a man who was shot and killed while driving. It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 80 near Interstate 220. Police said Nick Thomas III, 43, was driving a blue Dodge Charger along the highway when he was shot. Thomas crashed, ran off the road, and then came to a stop back on the highway.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Easter#Iberia#Crime Stoppers#S Hopkins#Field St#Asian
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after losing keys at Skatetown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
MONROE, LA
YourErie

Two suspects charged after strong-armed robbery

Erie Police responded to a strong-armed robbery on East 10th Street and East Avenue, arresting two suspects. According to Police, 42-year-old Ruben Rivera and 36-year-old Justin Mansfield are charged with strong- armed robbery. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from a victim who was checking out at a Speed Check on East Avenue. Police reported […]
ERIE, PA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy