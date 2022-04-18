ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Man arrested for burglary in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 1 day ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was arrested for burglary in Hattiesburg on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Man wanted in connection to Wiggins murder in custody

Police said Nicholas Magee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at Sunset Inn on Highway 49 around 9:15 p.m. on an active felony warrant for burglary.

Magee was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

