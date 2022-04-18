Man arrested for burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was arrested for burglary in Hattiesburg on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Police said Nicholas Magee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at Sunset Inn on Highway 49 around 9:15 p.m. on an active felony warrant for burglary.
