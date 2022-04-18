ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Curaleaf Releases Inaugural "Rooted in Good" Social Impact Report, Here's What's In It

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA, has released its first annual 2021 Social Impact Report. The report highlights the community achievements and positive impact of its corporate social responsibility work, "Rooted in Good." Since its official launch in February 2021, Curaleaf's Rooted in Good program has focused on setting industry...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why Your Company Needs a Chief Impact Officer (and What the Position Calls For)

It's one of the most important positions you didn't know you needed if you want to succeed. It's a position you may not even know exists, but it will soon be playing a crucial role in leadership teams around the country. I predict every major company and startup will soon be hiring its own chief impact officer (CIO) and in doing so, elevating the voice of impact into the C-Suite.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Equity#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#Social Impact Report
Benzinga

Pressure BioSciences to Discuss Recent Achievements and Upcoming Commercialization of its Enabling UST Platform at the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:30am EDT. South Easton, MA, April 19, 2022 – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO (“PBI” and the “Company”), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty services to the worldwide biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochem, and food & beverage industries, today announced the Company’s participation as a presenter at the April 20th Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Investor Conference. This virtual conference will feature over 30 top public companies in the cannabis and psychedelics space. PBI’s President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will expand on the Company’s recent achievements in the nanoemulsification of CBD and other cannabinoids, as well as with a variety of oil-based, hydrophobic active ingredients used in the biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, agrochemical, health & wellness, and food/beverage areas. Mr. Schumacher will also expand on the Company’s planned Fall 2022 commercialization of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) nanoemulsification platform.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Footwear News

Caleres Makes Progress on 2025 Sustainability Targets, Details Charitable Giving and DE&I Goals

Click here to read the full article. Caleres released an update on Thursday detailing its progress towards the company’s ambitious 2025 environmental, social, governance (ESG) targets it unveiled last year. In its 2021 Impact Report, Caleres said that it has already reached its goal of 100% of the shoeboxes for its owned brands now use environmentally preferred materials. The St. Louis-based company also said that more than 96% of Caleres’ strategic factories now comply with its heightened labor standards, well ahead of pace to reach 100% by 2025. Along with these achievements, Caleres reported that it has reduced its energy use by...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study identifies most vital strategies for successfully implementing changes in industry

Organizations regularly need to implement change initiatives to stay current, update technology, improve efficiency, enter new markets or make other improvements. However, research has suggested that more than half of change initiatives attempted in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry fail. A new study from the University of Kansas has found that six change strategies are key to successful implementation and two of them are vital for highly successful, sustained change.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Sustainable Ag Needs a Broader, More Inclusive Definition

The term “organic” often conjures an idyllic image of rolling fields, free-roaming farm animals and visually perfect produce that can magically melt off pounds and transform lives with the push of a smoothie blender. This consumer perception — somewhat manufactured by marketing machines and cemented by lobbyists with deep pockets — has meant “big profits” for big food companies. And while consumers continue to pay premium prices for organic food products branded as cleaner, healthier and more nutritious, a 2021 study found that most don’t know what “organic” actually means.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Footwear News

Crocs Names First Global Head of Sustainability to Help It Achieve Net Zero Goal by 2030

Click here to read the full article. Crocs Inc. set an ambitious goal last year to be net zero by 2030, and now the clog maker has an experienced leader dedicated to accomplishing that milestone. The Colorado-based company announced today that Deanna Bratter has been named VP and global head of sustainability, a newly created position at Crocs. Bratter comes from the food and beverage industry, where she was most recently VP of sustainable development at Danone North America. A graduate of the University of South Florida, she has completed sustainability certification programs at the University of Denver and Harvard Business...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Paths to success: Women tech leaders share their perspectives

Women still make up a minority of the tech workforce, although the trend is decidedly shifting in a positive direction. During a March 28 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Ensemble Health Partners, a revenue cycle management company, four women leaders discussed approaches, opportunities and perspectives for women interested in pursuing careers in technology. Panelists were:
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy