A Boston Drunk Driver Takes Down A Traffic Signal Pole This Weekend

A suspected drunk driver crashed and drove off from the crash site in north Laredo, according to an arrest affidavit. Noell Elianne Ntakirutimana, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle. On March 18, Ntakirutimana was driving a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 when she failed to yield the right of way from a private drive in the 10200 block of McPherson Road and was struck by a 2014 Volkswagen Passat. Ntakirutimana then drove off south on McPherson. Police officers located her in the 9800 block of McPherson and pulled her over. Authorities said she had an odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and also had slurred speech. She had trouble maintaining her balance as she stepped out of the vehicle, according to court documents. "Ms. Ntakirutimana stated she left the scene of the collision because she was trying to get home. Ms. Ntakirutimana submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and exhibited multiple cues of intoxication and refused to give a sample of her breath for analysis" states the affidavit.

LAREDO, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO