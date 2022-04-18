ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A Boston Drunk Driver Takes Down A Traffic Signal Pole This Weekend

By Tom Conklin
 1 day ago
It doesn't matter where you happen to live in Massachusetts. We got another ridiculous reminder this weekend that driving while intoxicated simply cannot be tolerated. Luckily, in this particular incident, which occurred in Boston, no one was killed or injured. Massachusetts State Police are reminding motorists to always drive...

1230 AM is your source for all things local to the Berkshires.

