Talladega, AL

Wendy’s To Back Beard & Gragson At Talladega

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Wendy’s will sponsor the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Noah Gragson in Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Fresh off an impressive activation on the biggest stage in college basketball, where Wendy’s was the Official...

www.speedsport.com

